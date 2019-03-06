Childersburg 14-U all-star basketball team headed to state

The Childersburg Park and Recreation 14-U all-star basketball team placed second in a district tournament in Valley. The team, coached by Ollice Cook, will play in the state tournament in Trussville on March 8-9.

 Submitted photo

