CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg Park and Recreation 14-U all-star basketball team placed second in a district tournament in Valley. The team, coached by Ollice Cook, will play in the state tournament in Trussville on March 8-9.
Childersburg 14-U all-star basketball team headed to state
