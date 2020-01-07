Chief: Pell City Fire Department’s historically busy year didn’t diminish quality of service

PELL CITY — Fire Chief Tim Kurzejeski has announced that 2019 was the Pell City department’s most active year yet.
“It’s the busiest year we have had in the history of our department,” he said.
Kurzejeski said the department responded to 2,508 calls this year with some reports still in need of review, and therefore uncounted. These calls include all the services the department provides beyond just fire calls. He said this number eclipses the previous busiest year, which was 2,350 calls in 2016. It is also more than the department had in 2017 and 2018, which had 2,225 and 2,250 calls respectively.
Kurzejeski also said that for the most part calls remained steady throughout the year. Numbers provided by the chief show the fire department was busiest in the month of July with 232 calls. The department had the fewest calls in February with 170 calls.
Engine One, which covers the Northeast side of Pell City, was the busiest company in the department this past year, Kurzejeski said.
Even with the increased workload, the fire chief said he remains incredibly proud of the services the department provides to the community, adding that he feels the service provided by Pell City Fire Department’s firefighters is outstanding.
“I think we provide the best quality service in emergency response possible,” he said.
The department also went above and beyond in aspects of its job beyond just emergency response, Kurzejeski said. During Fire Safety, Week the department visited every area elementary school for the first time this past year. He says the key to this is the mentality every firefighter puts into the work.
“The mentality is community and people first,” he said. “They leave these stations whether it’s 2 in the afternoon or 2 in the morning and give the service they would want their family to get.”