Chief Busby says Talladega police using every available resource in shooting investigations

TALLADEGA -- In the wake of a wave of violent crimes that have left two people dead and four with gunshot wounds in Talladega since April 7, police Chief Jason Busby said investigators are utilizing every resource available to them and encouraged witnesses to come forward with any information they might have.
Although there has been a stay-at-home order in effect during the entirety of the current wave, Busby said he does not believe that order and the shootings are related.
“We have a good idea of the reasons behind it, and it’s not related to people being shut up at home,” he said, adding he could not elaborate in discussing ongoing investigations.
Given the number and frequency of the incidents, it is somewhat understandable that many witnesses may be afraid to come forward. The city, Busby said, maintains an anonymous tip line that investigators check regularly.
“People always have the ability to leave information anonymously,” he said. “They can call, and there’s no caller ID and no way for us to trace the caller. It’s set up to be completely anonymous, even if they don’t want to talk to us face-to-face.”
He also reassured potential witnesses without going into specifics.
“It depends on the situation, they are all unique,” Busby said regarding potential witnesses. “I can’t really go into the specifics of information on how we approach keeping people safe. It’s difficult to talk about details without tipping our hand toward the people they are afraid of as to how we approach these situations.”
In the meantime, he said, the city’s Street Crime Unit has been working to confiscate as many unregistered firearms as possible. Talladega police are also working closely with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the East Metro Area Crime Center in Oxford. The former brings together agents from all law enforcement agencies in Talladega County, and the latter casts a wider net, including state and federal law enforcement.
“The (U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) has a portable testing facility at EMACC that raises our chances of linking certain things together and getting definite information much faster than if we had to rely on the state forensics labs,” Busby said. “The difference in the turnaround time is tremendous, just a matter of days rather than months or a year with the state.”
Working with EMACC and the Task Force also provides “increased manpower for following up leads. If we come across a name in another county, for instance, we can go to a representative of that agency to assist us with follow-up and help us locate them. There’s a lot of collaboration taking place.”
The current wave of violent crime began April 7, when Nijah Curry was found shot to death in his home. A second victim was wounded in the same incident.
Patrick D. Swain was killed the following night, on Henderson Street near Benny’s Mini Mart at Howard and West streets.
The other three people were wounded in incidents April 9, April 14 and April 18. Several other shooting incidents have resulted in property damage at several different locations during the same period.