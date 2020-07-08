Chidersburg council OKs items related to Police Department; mayor announces return of twice-a-week garbage service

CHILDERSBURG -- The Childersburg City Council during its meeting Tuesday approved several items related to the Police Department.
The council approved the department adding a subscription to the Active 911 Program App for emergency notifications for officers. The cost will be $56 annually.
The council approved Lee Harris’ promotion from officer to sergeant at a pay rate of $14.75 per hour. The council also approved Chief Rick McClelland hiring three Cnew officer candidates to attend the Police Academy in August. The pay rate will be $13.35 per hour.
In other news, during the Town Hall portion of the meeting, Mayor Ken Wesson announced the city’s garbage collection services will be returning to twice a week residential pick-up utilizing the previously used Monday-Thursday and Tuesday-Friday schedule.
The mayor also urged residents to please complete the U.S. census online, or by mail or phone.
In other business, the council:
Approved Resolution 2020-17, which amends Resolution 2020-14 approved last month to name municipal election workers. This adds a position inadvertently left off the list;
Approved the mayor negotiating a lease for city property at 101 8th Ave. SW on a lease-purchase agreement. The approval was for 36 monthly payments of $1,500, plus a balloon payment of $55,000 to complete the final sale. The identity of the buyer has yet to be announced;
Approved providing a new acting street/sanitation supervisor with a $2 per hour raise, along with a $50 per month cellphone allowance for use of a personal phone for city business. The council did not name a person to fill this spot, however;
Approved the Street/Sanitation Department hiring Carl Haiglar as a part-time, temporary equipment operator at a rate of $10.51 per hour;
Granted permission for the Rural Transportation Program to advertise for a permanent transportation bus driver. The council also approved Diane Moody adding the duties of transportation dispatch, bringing her pay rate to $13.38 per hour;
Approved the Fire Department hiring Robert Heath Cotney as a full-time, permanent firefighter/paramedic at a pay rate of $15.49 per hour; and
Approved payment of invoices in the amount of $110,610.69.
The next regular meeting will be July 21 at 6 p.m.
