Chick-fil-A to host Spirit Day for Miss Sylacauga scholarships

SYLACAUGA – Chick-fil-A will host a Spirit Day fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 6, to benefit the longest-running preliminary in the Miss Alabama scholarship organization. Customers are encouraged to tell the cashier before paying that they would like their purchase to benefit the fundraiser.
Proceeds will fund scholarships that will be awarded to participants in the Miss Sylacauga 2023 and Miss Sylacauga Outstanding Teen 2023 competitions, which are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. October 1 at B.B. Comer Memorial High School.
“What many people don’t realize is that the Miss Sylacauga candidates don’t have to be a finalist or winner to walk away with cash scholarships,” said director kim Todd. “This is thanks to the Maxey Veazey Patron’s Scholarship, which is divided equally among all the Miss Sylacauga candidates. Last year, nearly $15,000 in cash and in-kind scholarships and donations were awarded.”
Established in 1937, Miss Sylacauga is the longest running preliminary to Miss Alabama. The competition is sponsored by Sylacauga Parks and Recreation. The deadline for participants to enter is September 17.
“We are inviting young ladies ages 13 – 26 to enter,” Todd said. “Candidates compete in red carpet (evening gown), interview and talent, and the Outstanding Teen candidates also compete in lifestyle and fitness. There are also opportunities for younger girls to participate. For girls ages 7-11, become a Rising Star for a VIP backstage experience that day.”
Visit MissSylacuaga.com for information about eligibility, how to enter, purchase tickets and more, or call Todd at 216-702-0093.