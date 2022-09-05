 Skip to main content
Chick-fil-A to host Spirit Day for Miss Sylacauga scholarships

SYLACAUGA – Chick-fil-A will host a Spirit Day fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, September 6, to benefit the longest-running preliminary in the Miss Alabama scholarship organization. Customers are encouraged to tell the cashier before paying that they would like their purchase to benefit the fundraiser.

Proceeds will fund scholarships that will be awarded to participants in the Miss Sylacauga 2023 and Miss Sylacauga Outstanding Teen 2023 competitions, which are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. October 1 at B.B. Comer Memorial High School. 