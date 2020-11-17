Chicago man with connection to drug trafficking ring in Talladega gets 30 years in prison

TALLADEGA -- A Chicago man arrested in connection with a drug trafficking ring in Talladega has been sentenced to more than 30 years in federal prison.
Nolberto Ortega, also known as Tapia Guiterrez-Gonzalo, 54, pleaded guilty to federal charges of distribution of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and Fentanyl, and was sentenced to 390 months in prison Oct. 28 by District Judge Liles C. Burke, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Ortega and 11 other people were indicted on various drug charges in August 2019, following a three-year investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Of the other 11 people indicted at the same time, eight (Patrick Nolan “Yo-Yo” McSwain, 50; Amanda Denise Connell, 33; Kelvin Denard “Cabo” Chatman, 36; Ameche Lashaun “Meche” Curry, 50; Lashonda Renea White, 40; Michael Twymon, 49; Robert Shurone Chatman, 40; and Felmmings “Boobang” Chatman, 37) were all from Talladega. One, Christopher Lane, was from Lincoln.
According to Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray, charges are still pending against all of the local defendants.
The indictment also named Edgar Aguilar Terraza, of Mexico, and Jose Fernando Perez Levya, of Indiana.
According to information released at the time of the indictment, Ortega and McSwain were the leaders of the organization.
On July 7, 2019, McSwain was sent to meet with a courrier working for Ortega; he was pulled over by Task Force agents as he was heading back home. He was carrying more than 35 pounds of cocaine and a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of heroin at the time.
A search warrant was executed at McSwain’s home, where agents discovered an additional 2 two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of heroin, 383.8 grams (13.5 ounces) of cocaine, 261.7 grams (9.4 ounces) of marijuana, 884.4 grams (31.2 ounces) of methamphetamine, two drug presses, multiple cellphones, scales, a handgun and an AR-15 rifle.
On July 10, Ortega sent a drug courier from Mexico who was intercepted by the DEA in Jefferson County with 6 kilograms (13.2 pounds) of cocaine. On July 12, Ortega coordinated a shipment of a wooden crate intercepted by the DEA in Jefferson County containing 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of heroin. Both shipments were intended for McSwain and distribution in northern Alabama, according to a release issued at the time.
The DEA identified McSwain as the source of the supply of heroin and methamphetamine to a drug trafficking organization led by “Cabo” Chatman in Talladega.
In October 2018, DEA agents intercepted a shipping crate sent to north Alabama by Ortega. DEA agents obtained a search warrant and found 69 kilograms (151.8 pounds) of methamphetamine and 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of Fentanyl inside the wooden crate. The wooden crate was addressed to Dean’s Auto on Fort Lashley Avenue, a car lot co-owned by “Cabo” Chatman and White.
Ortega was arrested by the DEA in California a short time later.
“This dealer went to extreme lengths to profit from this deadly poison with no regard to the devastation and destruction he left behind,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said. “The lengthy sentence sends the message that drug trafficking in our communities will not be tolerated and will be severely punished. The citizens of the Northern District of Alabama have one less drug dealer to worry about for years to come.”
Said DEA Special Agent in Charge Byerley, “We will continue to attack the scourge of illegal and dangerous drug distribution in Alabama and beyond. The lengthy sentencing of this individual should be taken as a message to those who want to sell drugs. We are going to catch you and put you in prison for a long time if you distribute this poison in our communities.”