TALLADEGA -- The Alabama Industries for the Blind in Talladega held its 52nd annual “Blind Worker of the Year” luncheon Friday.
During the ceremony, Cherry Johnson and Shaina Mitchell were honored for their hard work and dedication to AIB. Both were named “Worker of the Year.”
Johnson, a 1975 Alabama School for the Blind graduate, was presented the Milton J. Samuelson Career Achievement Award and a $100 check from the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind Foundation. Johnson serves as a customer service representative at AIB.
This is the second time Johnson has been honored at the annual luncheon. She also received the Milton J. Samuelson Award in 2011.
“I just want to thank everyone that is here today,” Johnson said. “I especially want to thank my family, friends and co-workers for their support. I truly didn’t expect it. I owe it all to the Lord. Without him, none of this would be possible. I love what I do and I love all of y’all.”
AIB makes several different items for the U.S. military, including Navy deck swabs and every necktie worn by U.S. servicemen.
The Milton J. Samuelson Award was created in honor of the former director of the National Industries for the Blind. Samuelson also served as the longtime executive director at the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind.
Samuelson was known nationwide as an innovator in developing programs for the blind and as a leader in upward mobility and placement programs for people who are blind.
Mitchell was named the Peter J. Salmon Direct Labor Employee of the Year and was also awarded a $100 check from the AIDB Foundation.
Mitchell attended Cullman and Hoover public schools. She serves as a production worker at AIB.
Mitchell said she was employed at Wellborn Cabinet Inc. for several years before joining the AIB team.
In the memory and in honor of Salmon, the NIB established the Peter J. Salmon Award for blind workers who excel in their employment positions.
“It is amazing to be here,” Mitchell said. “God has given me so many blessings in life. I have worked other places before coming to AIB, but there is no place like this. I want to thank everyone here today, including those that work behind the scenes like our mechanics, quality control representatives and supervisors. It’s my pleasure to accept this award, but it’s all about teamwork.”
Special guests for the annual luncheon included Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper, Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, state Sen. Jim McClendon and many AIDB officials, family and friends.
“According to national statistics, 63 percent of blind adults are unemployed,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said. “AIB is the state’s largest employer of those who are blind or having vision impairments. I want to applaud each and every one of you for your hard work. ‘Limitless’ is more than just a marketing tagline.
“At AIDB, we believe in our clients’ abilities and potential. Everyone here has their own set of talents and unique skills. We truly are a team, and together we can achieve so much.”
For more information about AIB, visit www.aib-aidb.com.