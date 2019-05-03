ATLANTA — The USDA Forest Service announced the selection of Cherie Hamilton to be the new forest supervisor for the National Forests in Alabama, according to a press release.
Hamilton reported to her new position April 28 and is responsible for overseeing the management of more than 650,000 acres of National Forest Systems lands, including the Talladega National Forest.
Hamilton previously served as the forest supervisor for the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests for two years.
“We are so honored to have Cherie serve as the forest supervisor for the National Forests in Alabama,” said Regional Forester Ken Arney, in the release. “Her 20-year tenure with the agency has afforded her with various experiences from the ground level to top management positions that will be a huge benefit to her new role.”
In a national office capacity, Hamilton has served as program specialist for appeals and objections in the Ecosystem Management Coordination staff and acting staff assistant to the deputy chief for the National Forest System.
Other assignments include district ranger on the Lincoln National Forest in New Mexico, acting deputy forest supervisor for the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia and acting forest supervisor the Francis Marion and Sumter national forests in South Carolina.
Hamilton also has field experience on the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas as a soil scientist.
“It is my pleasure to serve as forest supervisor for the National Forests in Alabama. The state of Alabama is considered one of the most ecologically and geologically diverse states in the Southeast,” Hamilton said, in the release. “I look forward to working with employees and collaborating with partners as we learn from each other and carry out the agency’s mission of caring for land and serving people.”
Hamilton graduated from Alcorn State University in Mississippi with a degree in soil and plant science. After graduation, she accepted her first position with the Forest Service as a watershed specialist on the National Forests in Mississippi.
Hamilton and her husband, Seward, have two sons and one daughter. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family.