Chefs, tasters come together to raise money for good cause at annual Wild Game Cook-Off

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- The Alabama Wildlife Federation’s annual Wild Game Cook-Off unfolded Saturday in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage at Talladega Superspeedway.
More than 35 teams registered to cook, and prizes were awarded for first, second and third place in each category, as well as an overall winner.
The overall winner will compete in the state finals in Millbrook on Aug. 10. The event also featured live music and a silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Alabama Wildlife Federation.
Look for more photos from the Cook-Off in Wednesday's print edition and next week on The Daily Home's Web and Facebook pages.