TALLADEGA -- The Cheaha District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America honored three Talladega-area leaders with the Heart of an Eagle Award at the American Values Social recently at Talladega Bottling Works.
Former University of Alabama All-American football player Antonio Langham served as keynote speaker.
Robert H. “Shotgun” Giddens, Chip Moore and Horace L. Patterson Sr. received the award, which is given to individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country. It symbolizes strength and compassion and demonstrates that leadership and philanthropy go hand-in-hand in serving your fellow man.
In the photo, from left, are Langham, Moore, Giddens and Patterson.