Chase through Talladega results in 2 accidents, 1 arrest, no injuries

TALLADEGA -- A chase through Talladega involving a stolen car resulted in two traffic accidents on Battle Street on Tuesday afternoon. No one was seriously injured in either accident.
According to Talladega police Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was arrested and is facing theft of property in the first degree and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle charges, but he had not been formally charged as of Tuesday afternoon.
Thompson said the driver had already been identified as a suspect in the breaking and entering case, which involved a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe on South Street East on Feb. 26. Investigators had been looking for him Tuesday morning but without immediate success.
At 12:44 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect found a 2003 Ford Focus with the keys in it parked outside the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library and allegedly stole it. The person who had parked the car at the library called police when the suspect was driving off, Thompson said.
An investigator was behind the car on Battle Street when the call came in and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The unmarked police car and another vehicle collided near The Square, Thompson said.
The suspect ran off the road and struck a power pole, Thompson said. He was not injured and was taken into custody immediately afterward.
Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were also involved in the chase and handled traffic control and the crime scene after the accident.
The accident involving the police vehicle was being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday afternoon; further information from that investigation was not available.
The identity of the suspect and details of the charges he is facing will likely be available sometime Wednesday, Thompson said.