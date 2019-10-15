TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Chase Elliott was able to survive the Talladega racing experience Monday afternoon.
The pole-winner for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 was involved in one of several big wrecks in the accident filled race but still managed an eighth-place finish.
“I thought our car was pretty hurt,” Elliott said. “Our team did a good job of putting our NAPA Camaro back together the best that they could and surviving the rest of the wrecks.
“It was a lot of carnage (Monday). I am glad that we survived, but I am sure we are in a bad spot now, but we will go to Kansas and try to get a win there and keep it going.”
Elliott was looking for his second win of the season at Talladega.
The driver of the No. 9 Hendricks Chevrolet will have his work cut out for him this weekend as he goes to Kansas on the wrong side of the cutoff line for the Round of 8. Elliott is 10th in the points standings, 22 points behind Joey Logano, who sits in the eighth and final spot going into this weekend’s elimination race.
“We have to go out there with a mindset to win,” Elliott said. “I feel confident about our program there. Hopefully, we can go there, do everything right and put ourselves in position to win. Outside of that, there is not a lot that we can do, so we have to control what we can control and try to get a win out there.”
Elliott has had success at Kansas, finishing fourth there earlier this year. Last season, in the playoffs, he took the checkered flag at Kansas.
Elliott said Friday during his media availability that he doesn’t feel pressure being near the cutoff line.
“As you get put in bad positions throughout the playoffs, really and truly your situation just becomes clear of what you have to do,” he said. “Obviously, we don’t want our season to be over after Kansas. … I am going to do the best job that I can do. My guys are going to do the best job that they can do, and we’ll see where it ends up.”
Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates will also need a win to advance to the Round of 8. Alex Bowman who was involved in the same incident as Elliott on Monday is ninth in the standings, and William Byron is in 12th.