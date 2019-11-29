TALLADEGA -- The acclaimed Talladega College Marching Band is featured in a new video, released Friday, Nov. 29, by performer Max Schneider (MAX), according to a press release.
The band made such a great impression on the singer, songwriter and actor MAX when it performed his hit song “Love Me Less” several months ago in Houston that he decided to include the Talladega College band in his new video.
MAX visited campus to tape the video with the musicians and their dance line, the Dega Diamonds, performing his latest hit, “Checklist."
“I am honored that a multitalented, nationally-known performer was so inspired by our band’s rendition of his hit song that he actually came to campus to shoot a video with us,” said Talladega College band director Miguel Bonds.
Planning for the taping began Sept. 1 after MAX gave a shoutout to the Talladega College Marching Band on his Instagram story.
MAX included footage of the band performing at an event in Houston and wrote, “If someone knows which marching band it is DM me.”
He later added, “Shout out to the Talladega College Marching Band. That Love Me Less rendition was crazy.”
MAX asked his Instagram followers, “Should we do a big band version of Love Me Less?” and wrote, “I’m so inspired right now.” Soon the wheels were in motion for the exciting collaboration.
Drum Major Shakayah Midgette believes performing with an entertainer of MAX’s caliber will open doors to future opportunities for the band.
“We cannot wait to see what success this brings us,” Midgette said.
Dega Diamonds Captain Rajia Randall said, “All of the Dega Diamonds were excited to meet MAX. It was a new and exciting experience for the team. He was so humble, talented and fun to work with.”