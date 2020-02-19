2 charged with damaging cars in slingshot shootings

SPRINGVILLE – Authorities arrested two men in connection with vehicles that were damaged by slingshots last week while traveling on U.S. 11, between Springville and Argo.
Springville Investigator Frank Mathews identified the suspects as Jordan Smith, 20, of Gadsden, and Alexander Hyche, 18, of Glencoe. Both men were charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and third-degree criminal mischief in connection to the vehicle damages.
Both men were taken into custody late Tuesday at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, and each man was released shortly after their arrest on individual $8,000 bonds.
The incident happened Thursday, Feb. 13, between 8 and 9 p.m.
“Thankfully, nobody was hurt,” Mathews said.
He said the vehicles were allegedly damaged by glass marbles shot from a slingshot.
“At this point, we know of eight vehicles that were damaged, windows or body damage,” he said.
Authorities were able to track the men down from video footage from Springville’s newly installed Flock cameras. Springville Police installed the cameras last year in certain areas of the city. The cameras document passing vehicles and at what time those pass.
With that information authorities were able to pinpoint a possible suspect vehicle involved in the incident, Mathews said.