The 92nd Gen. John H. Forney United Daughters of the Confederacy district meeting was held at the historical Tallasahatchie Baptist Church in Talladega County. The event was hosted by the Kymulga UDC Chapter with chapter President Charlene Cleveland. Retired Probate Judge Billy Atkinson welcomed the group.
All six Forney chapters were represented. Also General Officer Linda Edwards, Alabama Division Officers Suzanna Rawlins, Faye McWhorter, Laura Womack Rowell, Judy Buchannan, Cyndi Himes, Rene Greene, Sherry Clayton and Susan Dooley attended.
District Director Sherry Clayton presided, along with District Co-Director Gwen Williams and District Secretary Carla Pettis. District Chaplain Artie Morgan conducted the memorial service for this year’s eight beloved deceased members. Anniston’s memorials were for Joyce Leahey Watson, Lois Hale Murray, Malinda Bailey Williams; Etowah’s were for Sara Loyd Jones Denson, Anita Sue Armstrong Gates and Jeffie Burns Latham; Guntersville’s were for Gwendolyn Gilbreath Frederick and Eleanor Janney Werden.
The Forney District Director Silver Tray was awarded to the Gen. William H. Forney Chapter for the highest score on the district questionnaire. The Gallant Pelham Gavel was awarded to the Etowah chapter for the highest membership number in attendance.
The program was presented by Etowah member Virginia Davis, a gifted storyteller. She told the story of Lizzie Stewart of Sweetwater, Ga. Davis is well known and recognized for her historical research of Southern women.