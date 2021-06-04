Chance Dandridge, Winterboro lead 1A-3A All-County Team

The 2020-2021 season was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Winterboro High School’s boy basketball team, but nobody told the Bulldogs. Winterboro (15-9) accomplished several goals this season as they won the Class 1A, Area 8 regular-season and area tournament titles.
Winterboro defeated Loachapoka and earned a forfeit win over Georgiana to earn a trip to Montgomery for the championship game of the Southeast Regional Tournament.
The Bulldogs season came to an end with a 69-51 loss to Notasulga in Winterboro’s first appearance in a regional championship game since 2016.
“The boys were a surprise to most people,” Winterboro head coach Marty Holland said. “A lot of people said the talent was leaving with that good senior group the year before. I think it was a shock to a lot of people, but it wasn’t a shock to me. I knew what was here. I have watched these kids grow since they were little. We had a big run, but unfortunately, it didn’t end how we wanted. I think we made a lot of noise. We have a lot of those guys coming back next year, and we are looking to do some things.”
Winterboro had four players selected to the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Team, including the Player and Coach of the Year.
Chance Dandridge was selected first-team all-county as well the 1A-3A Player of the Year. Dandridge averaged 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for the Bulldogs.
“I had a great year, I ended up getting injured towards the end, but when I came back, I had to do what I had to do,” Dandridge said.
The junior guard played his best when his team needed him the most in the postseason. In three games, he averaged 20.3 points per game which included a 28-point performance in the semifinals of the Southeast regional.
“I was just trusting my teammates, and they were trusting me,” Dandridge said. “They trusted me to make good decisions.”
Holland is proud of the way Dandridge played and led the team this season. The first-year coach said he has known that