Chamber partnership with JSU will benefit employees

TALLADEGA — The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville State University signed an agreement Friday afternoon that will allow employees of chamber members to take 20 percent off tuition for any program the school offers.
“This is a great day,” JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth said Friday. “It gets our name out, and it provides a great new benefit for chamber members. This is our backyard, and this agreement will help us maintain and expand our footprint in the 11 counties we serve.”
The scholarship can be applied to both graduate level and post graduate programs, including the newly introduced doctor of education program, he said. It can also be used for badge and certification programs that do not necessarily result in an academic degree, and for online programs..
“Hopefully, some of the chamber members may decide to match our 20 percent discount as well,” he said.
“This is going to open doors to a lot of new opportunities,” Chamber Director Jason Daves said. The chamber currently has about 300 members, he added.
The new scholarships can be applied toward classes beginning in the spring of 2023. Applications are available now on the chamber website.
JSU is also reaching out to other chambers in the area. Killingsworth said an agreement with the Leeds Chamber was signed earlier Friday morning, and similar ceremonies in Arab and Pell City will be announced in coming weeks as well.
The chamber was also represented by board chair Millie Chastain and member Evan Jackson of Lincoln. Jackson is a JSU alum.