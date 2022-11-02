 Skip to main content
Chamber partnership with JSU will benefit employees

JSU folks

The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership Friday that will provide discounted tuition to any employee of a chamber member. Pictured above are Chamber members Joseph Chastain, Everett Jackson, Millie Chastian, Chamber Director Jason Daves, JSU President Don Killingsworth and Kelly Martin, Jessica Wiggins and Emily Messer of JSU.

 Chris Norwood / The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — The Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce and Jacksonville State University signed an agreement Friday afternoon that will allow employees of chamber members to take 20 percent off tuition for any program the school offers.

“This is a great day,” JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth said Friday. “It gets our name out, and it provides a great new benefit for chamber members. This is our backyard, and this agreement will help us maintain and expand our footprint in the 11 counties we serve.”