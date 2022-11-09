Chamber members’ employees can benefit from JSU tuition plan

Members of the Pell City Chamber of Commerce and their employees will soon have a way to start or complete their college degrees while saving tuition fees at the same time.
In a new program announced by Jacksonville State University, students who are affiliated with the chamber will save 20 percent of their tuition costs starting with class offerings in the spring semester of 2023.
“We are so proud to offer this partnership for educational opportunities,” said Urainah Glidewell, executive director for the Pell City Chamber of Commerce. “I hope our members take advantage of this opportunity.”
The program was announced Nov. 4 during a program held with JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth and others representing the university.
Killingsworth called the event “a great day” for the university and its reach to 11 Alabama counties within its immediate service area.
The program is a vital part of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s directive to increase educational opportunities, he said.
The scholarships may be used for course work in undergraduate or graduate degrees, as well as the university’s new doctor of education program.
It can also apply to the university’s badge and certification programs that may not be part of an academic degree program.
More information is available on the JSU website, as well as from the Pell City Chamber of Commerce.