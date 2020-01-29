CEPA partners with Hargray to bring The Black Jacket Symphony, more to St. Clair County

PELL CITY -- The Center for Education and the Performing Arts (CEPA) in Pell City is excited to announce a partnership with Hargray Communications that will bring new arts and cultural experiences and opportunities to the residents of Pell City and St. Clair County in 2020.
As of this month, Hargray’s mission to invest in and support the Pell City community now includes assisting CEPA with its goal to bring top-quality performers to the stage. First up – The Black Jacket Symphony, which will perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” on Feb. 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.
“We could not have brought The Black Jacket Symphony to Pell City without the help of Hargray, plain and simple,” said CEPA Executive Director Jeff Thompson. “We told the company it was a milestone for us to deliver the show to the many in town who had been asking for it, and Hargray didn’t hesitate to step up.”
In addition to supporting performances like The Black Jacket Symphony, Hargray supports CEPA’s Local Sounds and Spotlight Drama Education programs.
Spotlight, a countywide drama education and outreach program operated by CEPA, plans to produce 11 plays and musicals in 2020, including the Spotlight Core Club’s “12 Angry Jurors” (12 Angry Men), which will arrive April 3-5.
“We want the people of Pell City to know that we’re not just a partner with CEPA, we’re your neighbor,” said Hargray General Manager Tim Kelley. “We’re here to promote and support the people in this amazing community, and this partnership is only the first step toward that goal.”
Hargray is the Pell City area’s newest internet provider, offering wall-to-wall wifi, digital TV and home phone services.
Learn more about Hargray by calling 205-884-4545, visit the Cogswell Avenue retail center, hargray.com/pell-city-al, or follow the company on Facebook.
“Rumours” Ticket Sweepstakes
To commemorate its sponsorship, Hargray will host a VIP Valentine’s Day Experience Sweepstakes.
Each prize pack will include two tickets to CEPA’s Black Jacket Symphony show, a Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” T-shirt and vinyl record, plus an Omaha Steaks gift certificate.
The Sweepstakes will run through Feb. 9, with two prize pack winners chosen at random. Those interested in entering for a chance to win can do so by visiting the Hargray Store at 1621 Cogswell Ave. or Hargray on Facebook. No purchase is necessary.