CEPA Holding Audition for 12 Angry Men

At the beginning of 12 Angry Men by Reginald Rose, the jury has just finished listening to six days of trial proceedings. A 19-year old man is on trial for the murder of his father. The defendant has a criminal record (and a lot of circumstantial evidence piled against him). The defendant, if found guilty, would receive a mandatory death penalty.
The jury is sent to a hot, crowded room to deliberate. Before any formal discussion, they cast a vote. Eleven of the jurors vote “guilty.” Only one juror votes “not guilty.” That juror, who is known in the script as Juror #8 is the protagonist of the play. As tempers flare and arguments begin, the audience learns about each member of the jury. And slowly but surely, Juror #8 guides the others toward a verdict of “Not Guilty.”
Audition Information
• When: January 22 and 23 at 6 pm (attendance at both sessions is not required)
• Where: CEPA (The Center for Education and Performing Arts), located on the Pell City High School Campus, 25 Williamson Drive, Pell City 35125
• What to Prepare: Visit pellcitycepa.com/auditions to download audition sides and audition form.
Casting
Roles are available for male and female performers ages 18 and up. The character descriptions indicate an all-male cast, but the director will cast the best performer for each role regardless of race or gender.
Rehearsals
12 Angry Men requires all actors playing jurors to spend the entire show on stage in an ongoing conversation. Regular attendance at rehearsals will be critical to the success of this production. Absences will have a huge impact. Please only audition if you are dedicated.
Rehearsals will begin Feb. 1. We will meet each Monday and Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
12 Angry Jurors will be performed at CEPA as part of the Spotlight program. Spotlight is a county-wide, all-ages drama education program developed by CEPA and Jefferson State Community College – St. Clair. Its mission is to foster drama education and encourage community participation in theater in St. Clair County.
Spotlight is supported by Jefferson State Community College, The Alabama Council on the Arts, Honda, Trussell, Funderburg, Rea and Bell, and The Pell City School System.