CEPA director says Live at Logan Martin was a success, hopes for more events in the future

PELL CITY — The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts says its second Live at Logan Martin event was a resounding success.
“I think it was phenomenal,” CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said. “I think everything came together really well.”
The event, which featured The Black Jacket Symphony presenting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Damn the Torpedoes,” was Friday at the Pell City Sports Complex facing Lake Logan Martin.
Thompson said CEPA does not have the exact number of attendees or money raised during the event, but he felt it was well attended. He said he was at least sure that several boaters stopped to hear Black Jacket warming up earlier in the day and he hoped some of them came back for the full show.
The director said he is incredibly thankful to all of the sponsors that helped the show come together. He specifically thanked presenting sponsor America’s First Federal Credit Union and the City of Pell City, who was one of the event's many gold sponsors. Thompson said the city not only provided support by granting the venue and donating as a sponsor but also gave logistical support on the day of the event, which was much appreciated.
“If we didn't have their help this would be a much more difficult event,” he said.
The event was the second time that CEPA and Black Jacket have teamed up to provide a concert for both spectators at the sports complex and anyone wanting to attend on their boat. The concert featured a stage facing the lake itself with screens set up to make viewing from the lake easier.
Thompson said the event was not what CEPA had in mind when it first partnered with Black Jacket Symphony at the beginning of 2020. In that pre-pandemic time the idea had been for Black Jacket to play in CEPA’s auditorium, wth Thompson even receiving permission from the Pell City Council to upgrade the centers power systems specifically to accommodate the group.
“The way this all played out is we did all those upgrades to get them in the theater,” he said, “and we still want to get them back in the theater.”
Yet, he said the need to keep people safe during the pandemic has made that difficult.
Thompson said CEPA is still committed to the partnership with Black Jacket, and wants to continue it whether it be back in the theater or with more events like Live at Logan Martin.
“We think this partnership is a win for us as a community and any way we can make that happen we want to try to,” he said.
Thompson said he also hopes these kind of events get the community as excited as CEPA gets when putting them on.