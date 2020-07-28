CEPA announces Black Jacket show at Lakeside Park on Sept. 4

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Center for Education and the Performing Arts has announced plans to hold a Black Jacket Symphony concert at Lakeside Park on Sept 4.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Pell City Council approved a land use agreement for a space facing Lake Logan Martin at Lakeside Park.
Jeff Thompson, executive director of CEPA, told the council the center intends to have Black Jacket put on Queen’s “A Night at the Opera,” featuring Marc Martel, as an outdoor, socially distanced event.
The event is sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union and is a partnership between Lakefest, CEPA and Black Jacket Symphony.
With social distancing in mind, Thompson said his staff has designed seating for the event in a giant grid of 8-foot-by-8-foot squares all spaced 4 feet apart, with four foot aisles between squares.
Each square will be able to hold four people and will cost $100 or $25 per person.
Fans are allowed and encouraged to bring their own tailgate setup, including beverages, food and lawn chairs. None will be available for purchase on site.
On-site parking will be free. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30.
“The goal for us is to have a safe event,” Thompson said.
He said concessions will not be sold in order to discourage any congregating. Thompson said his staff does not want to run any risk of spreading COVID-19.
Bill Connor, president and CEO at Amfirst, said he hoped for the event to be as safe as possible.
“We hope that this event will bring a much-needed evening of safe, socially distanced, outdoor fun for music lovers of all ages,” Connor said.
The stage and screens will all face the lake, allowing for those interested to enjoy the show from the lake. Boats will not be charged to attend from the lake.
Thompson said the show will be one of the last Martel will do with Black Jacket for some time. Thompson said Martel often performs in Queen cover shows for Black Jacket and even provided his singing voice for parts of the movie “Bohemian Rhapsody”for the voice of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.
The show is also one of the first CEPA has announced since it was forced to cancel or reschedule its entire spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a tough year for entertainment in St. Clair County, but CEPA has been determined to bring something amazing to this community," Thompson said. "Working with The Black Jacket Symphony again – as well as LakeFest and AmFirst – to put together this one-of-a-kind event will undoubtedly be the highlight of our summer, and we hope it will be for you, too."
Limited land tickets are available and go on sale Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m.
Additional event information can be found atwww.pellcityCEPA.com. VIP Tickets and sponsorship details are available by emailing Justin Hogeland at justn101@yahoo.com.