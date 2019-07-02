SYLACAUGA -- Stephen W. Whatley, chairman and CEO of Southern States Bank, recently announced some promotions and organizational changes within the bank, according to a press release.
“I am pleased to announce the recent executive organizational changes. Without the dedication and hard work of these executives, Southern States Bank wouldn’t be where it is today,” said Whatley, in the release.
“This is a strategic planning move on the part of the bank’s management team and the board of directors of the bank and holding company to position the bank for continued growth in Alabama, Georgia and other markets in the Southeast.”
Mark Chambers has been promoted to president of Southern States Bank.
Chambers has been serving as senior executive vice president for the Southern Region of the bank, including Lee County and Talladega County in Alabama and Muscogee County in Georgia.
He has been employed with Southern States Bank since January 2007. He has demonstrated his strong leadership abilities in growing the markets of Lee and Muscogee counties to be the two biggest markets in the bank’s footprint, the release says. He will have all banks reporting directly to him.
Jack Swift has been named chief operating officer of Southern States Bank.
Swift has been with the bank since December 2006 and has most recently served as senior executive vice president of the Central Region, which includes Anniston, Birmingham and Huntsville, as well as Carrollton, Bremen, Newnan and Atlanta in Georgia.
He also heads up all mortgage lending and Small Business Administration and United States Department of Agriculture lending for the bank. Swift will be supervising all bank loan and deposit operations bankwide, as well as information technology and compliance, and will continue to assist with business development in all the bank’s markets
Greg Smith has been with Southern States Bank since November 2006 serving in the capacity of chief credit officer.
Smith has been named head of all risk management for the bank, including serving as the management head of the Risk Management Committee, which will manage all bank risks.
He will continue to manage all lending in the bank as chief credit officer.
Lynn Joyce will continue to serve in the capacity of chief financial officer and will focus on general accounting and regulatory matters for the bank. She will also be responsible for mergers and acquisitions, shareholder and all other financial responsibilities of the bank as it continues to grow.
About Southern States Bank
Southern States Bank, a full-service Alabama state-chartered community bank founded in 2007, has six locations in Alabama and six in Georgia. The bank is headquartered in Anniston, with offices in Auburn, Birmingham, Huntsville, Opelika and Sylacauga. Georgia locations are in Bremen (loan production office), Carrollton, two offices in Columbus, Newnan and metro Atlanta (LPO), Georgia.
Visit the bank atwww.southernstatesbank.net or on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/southernstatesbank.