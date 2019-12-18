Central Coosa 61, Winterboro 60: Bulldogs’ rally runs out of time on 1st day of Childersburg tourney

CHILDERSBURG -- After napping for most of the first three quarters, the Winterboro High School boys basketball team’s offense woke up in the final frame, scoring 24 points.
Unfortunately for the Class 1A Bulldogs, the clock ran out on their comeback bid in a 61-60 loss to 2A Central Coosa on the first day of the Childersburg Christmas Tournament on Wednesday.
Winterboro sophomore Chance Dandridge scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half and helped spark his team’s rally after going into the final frame down 46-36.
“He got a lot of finishes to the basket,” Bulldogs head coach Sheroderick Smith said. “He had a good game for us and kept us in the game.
“Defensively, we were able to collectively get some steals, and some of the steals led to a lot of his baskets and Cameron Pointer’s as well. That’s what we were able to do in the fourth quarter.
“In that quarter, (we) got to the free-throw line a little bit as well. We were looking for a quality win and didn’t get it. You can’t start off slow and expect to finish strong all the time.”
The Bulldogs trailed 56-45 with under four minutes to play, but Winterboro closed the distance with a 12-2 run. Dandridge scored six points during the spurt to cut Central Coosa’s advantage to 58-57 with 1:20 remaining.
Cougars sophomore Traederius Butler sank a short jumper, and freshman Dequalon Thomas added a free throw to extend the margin to 61-57 with 7.7 seconds left.
Five seconds later, Pointer sank a 3-pointer for the game’s final points.
Winterboro’s offense mustered seven points in the first quarter and 12 in the second as the Bulldogs fell behind 24-19 before the break.
“The slow start was really our pace of the game,” Smith said. “Our pace of the game was just entirely too slow … We relied on the 3-point shot a tad too much in the first half. If you’re moving slow and you jack up a shot, it makes the defense look extraordinary. Sometimes, our shot is on, but tonight, it wasn’t.”
Three to know
- Butler scored all 17 of his points in the second half for the Cougars. Thomas and senior Casson Robbins chipped in 10 apiece.
- Pointer finished second for the Bulldogs with 15 points. Senior Josh Tanner put up a 10-point effort in the second half.
- Winterboro went 8 of 9 (88.9 percent) at the charity stripe in the final quarter and finished 13 of 17 (76.4). Central Coosa had few free-throw opportunities. The Cougars went 3 of 6.
Who said
- Smith on Butler’s impact for Central Coosa: “He really made some shots. He came through for them … I knew he was capable of hitting the 3-ball, but he hit a few more shots than what he normally does, and we didn’t account for it.”
- Central Coosa head coach Richard Bell on the win: “The win was important, but the most important thing is our young guys getting experience and our guys growing together.”
Up next
- Winterboro (5-5) will face 6A Helena tonight at 6:30.
- Central Coosa (4-3) will clash with 5A Shelby County this afternoon at 5.