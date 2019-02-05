SYLACAUGA -- Munford High School’s boys basketball team fell to Central Clay County 60-48 in the Class 5A, Area 7 tournament at Douglass-Martin Court on Tuesday night.
The Lions mustered the will to fight back after going into the final stanza down 48-30. Junior forward Justin Sistrunk scored 12 of his team-leading 19 points during the period, and while he helped cut the Volunteers’ lead to 10 on several occasions, the mountain Munford made for itself was too tall to climb.
“Too little, too late -- that’s what it is,” Lions head coach Trent South said. “You put that fight in the third quarter, and you can come out with the win. When you let them stretch (the lead) out to 18, it’s kind of hard to overcome an 18-point deficit in one quarter.”
Central Clay County held a 14-10 advantage after a back-and-forth battle in the opening quarter.
The Volunteers pulled away in the second period when Paul Garrett hit back-to-back 3s to extend the margin to 30-17. Munford trailed 32-22 at halftime.
“Clay Central’s got a great team and great shooters,” South said. “The 3-point shot was the difference. We hit one all night.”
During the late rally, Munford junior guard Andrew Williams appeared to attempt a shot while in the paint and was fouled by a Central Clay County defender.
Instead of Williams getting an opportunity to potentially add two points at the charity stripe with a little more than five minutes to play, the officials ruled Williams had passed the ball. South could be heard stating his case that no Munford players were in the area for the pass. The Lions trailed 48-38 at the time.
Three to know
- Lions sophomore guard Jay Tuck finished with 12 points despite missing some minutes due to injury in the second and fourth quarters.
- Dwayne Garrett led the Volunteers with 15 points, while Noah Higgins chipped in 11.
- While both squads traveled to compete in the tournament, it appeared that neither team’s school spirit made the trip. A smattering of fans could be seen on both sides of the court.
Who said
- South on injuries: “Over half my team (plays) football, so they have nagging injuries from football season on, and it just showed up at the wrong time all season long.”
- Central Clay County head coach Joby Burns on Munford’s late push: “I guess we’re not used to playing with a lead right now. We haven’t really had a big lead like that very much. They did a good job, they put some pressure on us and we panicked a little bit right there. Hopefully, we’ll learn from that and do better next time.”
- Burns on the win: “This game right here is huge. It guarantees you (go) into the (sub-regionals) and gives you a chance to play for the area championship, which is important. Most importantly, it puts you into the next round. You’ve got to win this one to keep playing. That’s the main thing we did tonight.”
Up next
- Central Clay County (11-9) will play tournament host Sylacauga on Thursday night for the area championship at 6.
- Munford closes out its season with a record of 7-20.