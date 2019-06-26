TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and FiberRise will build “the area’s most advanced fiber network supporting smart grid management for CAEC’s electronics distribution system and broadband access for the entire community,” according to a recent press release.
“Our members have made it overwhelmingly clear that they are in need of affordable and reliable broadband,” CAEC’s CEO, Tom Stackhouse, said in the release. “As CAEC builds out the fiber infrastructure needed to communicate with our office and other assets, we have a great opportunity to bring this life-changing service to all of our members, and we believe that this service meets an essential need for our communities and will ensure a brighter future for the lives of every member we serve.”
The cooperative chose FiberRise to help make that happen.
“As we looked for a partner ... to provide expertise, we selected FiberRise because they represent many of our core principles of service and trust, combined with a history of success,” according to Stackhouse.
FiberRise CEO Tommy Harmon added, “The impact of this fiber broadband network is not only immediate but long-lasting. Fiber has an unlimited capacity and has a proven record of positively changing communities with enormous new opportunities for health care, education and business development.”
CAEC’s fiber infrastructure and (fiber to the premise) through Central Access (a wholly owned subsidiary of CAEC) will ensure the next generation of members served by CAEC will have the same broadband opportunities as America’s largest cities.
The release explains that the plan will “combin(e) Gigabit rate access technology with 100G transport. CAEC will be able to deliver symmetric gigabit speed service to metro and rural areas, creating opportunities for advanced applications and economic growth.
“CAEC will connect the entire community to the world while attracting industry and improving educational opportunity, health care and overall quality of life.”
CAEC is an electrical distribution cooperative serving a 10-county area north of Montgomery, including Talladega County.