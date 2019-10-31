CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College is participating in “Clean Home Alabama,” a statewide community college initiative to to help beautify the state’s natural landscapes, growing infrastructure and expanding communities.
Gov. Kay Ivey launched the Alabama Community College System’s (ACCS) Clean Home Alabama initiative by signing an official proclamation Sept.16, a CACC press release notes.
The statewide initiative will take place Friday through Nov. 11.
On Saturday, Nov. 2, students, faculty and staff at the CACC Childersburg campus will be participating in a roadside litter pickup on Fay S. Perry Drive from 8 a.m. until noon.
The Childersburg campus is partnering with the city of Childersburg, CACC officials said.
“Participants are asked to meet at either 122 Fay S. Perry Drive (in front of Childersburg High School), or at the parking lot in front of the walking track behind the CACC nursing building,” Dr. Sherri Taylor, dean of students, said.
The CACC Talladega Center, at 1009 South St. E, will be partnering with the city of Talladega. Its cleanup is slated for Thursday, Nov. 7, from 9-11 a.m.
“Interested participants should meet at the Talladega Center, and we will travel to Tinney Street to pick up litter,” Taylor said. “We will be providing trash bags, gloves and T-shirts until we run out. The cleanups are open to anyone who wishes to volunteer.”
For more information, call Taylor at 256-215-4273 or visitwww.cacc.edu.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.