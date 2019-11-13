TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Students, faculty, staff and volunteers from both the Childersburg and Talladega Central Alabama Community College (CACC) campuses participated in the “Clean Home Alabama” initiative earlier this month.
The cleanup effort is a statewide community college initiative to help beautify the state’s natural landscapes, growing infrastructure and expanding communities.
On Thursday, Nov. 7, participants at the Talladega center gathered litter along Tinney Street.
Participants at the Childersburg campus picked up trash on Fay S. Perry Drive on Nov. 2.
“CACC sends a big thank you to the Talladega City Public Works and to the Police Department for their support in this endeavor,” a CACC press release notes.
Gov. Kay Ivey launched the Alabama Community College System’s (ACCS) Clean Home Alabama initiative by signing an official proclamation Sept.16.
For more information, visit http://accs.edu/CleanHomeAL/
