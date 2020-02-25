Central Alabama Community College hosts Black History Celebration (with photos)

CHILDERSBURG -- Central Alabama Community College held its annual Black History Month Celebration on Tuesday evening at the Margie Sanford Building in Childersburg.
This year’s program, “We all Bleed the Same,” was sponsored and spearheaded by the CAAC Student Government Association.
“We hope our program will both inspire and educate,” Jeniqua Johnson, CACC SGA president said.
Faulkner University professor and CACC graduate Dr. Stanley Tippins served as the evening’s guest speaker.
“It’s important that we all understand where we come from and our history,” Tippins said. “It doesn’t matter whether you're from America, Europe, Asia or even Africa. Your history is important.”
The professor encouraged those in the audience to look forward, and not back.
“We are blessed to be in America,” he said. “We must as a people and a nation hold on to things such as hope and faith.”
Tippins also recalled his earlier struggles and encouraged students to invest in themselves.
Tippins said that while working third shift as a police officer, he decided to go back to college.
“You have to prepare yourself to be in line for a blessing, they won’t just come to you,” he said. “In the midst of my roadblocks and despair, it was my wife that reminded me who I was -- a child of God, and that He holds all the answers.
“If you know who you are and where you come from, you can find your purpose.”
The CACC alumnus also encouraged those in the audience to have a positive outlook on life.
“Find your muse and be cheerful,” he said. “Strive for positivity and remember that better days are coming.”
Tippins has served the law enforcement community for approximately 30 years. He is a certified instructor with the Institute of Criminal Justice Education (ICJE).
He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Faulkner University. Tippins received his doctorate in public safety leadership and criminal justice at Capella University in Minneapolis.
The CACC alumnus also serves as an adjunct professor to the institution.
In 2012, he joined Faulkner University’s criminal justice and legal studies faculty as an assistant professor.
Additionally, Tippins is a contract instructor at Auburn University in Montgomery. He also serves as a special agent with the state of Alabama.
Tippins has been married to his wife for 22 years. They have six children and two adopted children.
The annual celebration also included musical performances by the CAAC choir, Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Greater New Hope Baptist Church, along with an open mic discussion and student-led presentations.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.