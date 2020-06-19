Census estimates show Pell City seeing steady growth; Talladega, Sylacauga declining

PELL CITY -- The U.S. Census Bureau has released its 2019 population estimates, and the picture those numbers paint for local municipalities can be useful but also contain mixed messages.
The estimates point to an increase from 12,695 to 14,045 people since 2010 for Pell City, or a total growth of 10.63 percent.
Pell City Manager Brian Muenger calls that growth incremental and said as a whole, it is a good thing for the municipality.
Muenger said that level of growth is manageable. He said with incremental growth, cities are able to add amenities residents want and can use while also not losing the feel and charm of the city.
Muenger said a huge spike in growth can be just as damaging as a decline, with each causing its own set of challenges. Due to this, it is often better to see growth build over time.
While Pell City is seeing steady growth, not all municipalities have been so lucky.
In Talladega County, both Talladega and Sylacauga showed small but steady population declines between the official figure for 2010 and the estimate for 2019.
In Talladega, the estimated population dropped from 15,676 to 15,457 over nine years, a decrease of 1.4 percent.
“I haven’t seen the estimates, but it seems like we’re still holding our own,” Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks said. “We’ve been pretty steady as far as population figures, and while a lot has happened here in the last 10 years, I’m not aware of anything that would have caused a steeper drop than that.”
The drop in Sylacauga was a little more pronounced, from 12,749 in the 2010 census to an estimated 12,034 for 2019.
“I don’t know exactly how they came by those numbers, but they are disturbing,” Mayor Jim Heigl said. “I just don’t feel that they’re right and I’ve been trying to get a handle on them with someone from the office in Georgia.
“They tell me the estimates are based on the number of households, but I’m not sure if that includes the housing authority and renters. We want to be able to count all citizens, and I just can’t see how we have lost that many. We’ve had some deaths, and maybe the kids or grandkids move off and abandon the property, but not that many. And our tax revenue still looks great.”
Heigl added Sylacauga has literally been growing of late, with 47 new contiguous annexations as well as some non-contiguous annexations recently approved by the state Legislature.
“The non-contiguous ones were after April 1, so they won’t count,” he said. “And we’ve got more growth on the way, downtown and along the (Highway) 280 corridor. We’ve got a beautiful town, and people know it.”
It's important to note these numbers are just estimates and don’t have the weight associated with the proper 10-year census.
“These aren’t used for state funding formulas,” Muenger said, but he added the estimates are still a useful tool for municipalities.
Muenger said estimates are used when cities recruit retailers or industrial development. The numbers can give those companies an idea about their possible workforce numbers as well as possible customers, allowing the company to understand its risk a bit better.
The true census numbers are used to determine state funding, a fact all of the officials say makes an accurate count important.
Both Cheeks and Heigl emphasized the importance of filling out the 2020 census.
“It’s especially important in this time of pandemic,” Cheeks said. “Our population is involved in how much federal money we are eligible for, and this just intensifies how vitally important this is.”
Heigl added, “We need to get those numbers to help bring in developers, to hold elections and to get federal funds.”
Staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.