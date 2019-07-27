PELL CITY -- One of Alabama’s most celebrated performers, Tallulah Bankhead, is the subject of the Pell City Public Library’s upcoming Wednesday program, according to a press release.
Presented by historian and museum consultant Frances Robb, the noon event is planned in connection with the library’s Adult Summer Reading and Programming Series.
Huntsville native Bankhead was a gifted and successful actress and comedian, as well as a popular public figure, known for her exuberant personality — as well as her outstanding performances.
She is best remembered for her role in the film “Lifeboat.” Bankhead’s awards in various performing arts media proved her critical acclaim in film, live theater and radio.
Robb will bring to life the colorful character and career of this memorable Alabamian through her intriguing three-part presentation.
The first segment will present Bankhead’s most noted accomplishments, including but not limited to her role as Regina Giddings in Lillian Hellman’s play, “The Little Foxes,” and her role as emcee for NBC’s family variety program, “The Big Show.”
The second segment will tell of Bankhead’s personal life, including her illustrious political family and difficult upbringing, her early success in England and in initial appearances in film and onstage in America, and in her ultimate success as a talented and celebrated actress.
The third section of the program tells of a little-known aspect of Bankhead’s life—that of her work for racial tolerance and equality in America in the performing arts and in the sports arena.
The program is made possible by the support of the Alabama Humanities Foundation through its “Road Scholar” program. Founded in 1974, AHF is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
AHF encourages and promotes appreciation of literature, history, law, philosophy and the arts through programs, events and grants.
Robb is a native of Birmingham. She earned advanced degrees from the University of North Carolina and Yale University.
She works as a consultant to archives, museums and libraries in the areas of research and exhibition. Her expertise in historical photography has brought about the opportunity to lecture extensively and to conduct numerous workshops. Her book, “Shot in Alabama: A History of Photography in a Deep South State, 1839-1941,” was published in 2014 by the University of Alabama Press.
Wednesday’s event at the library is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.
Susan Mann, library assistant director, said people can also register for the Adult Summer Reading Program if they have not already done so.
She said by registering and reading books of their choice, participants are entitled to place entries in a weekly drawing for the chance to win prizes.