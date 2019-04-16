PELL CITY — The CBD Store of Pell City is now open after the council unanimously approved a business license for the store during a special called meeting.
“It actually got approved earlier than we expected, which was great news,” said Courtney Hawkins, owner of the store at 313 Martin St. N.
Hawkins said she and her husband, James Newton, opened the store about two weeks ago.
“We’re here,” she said.
CBD is an oil that has been proven to successfully treat numerous illnesses ranging from pain and inflammation to headaches and seizures. It has been a point of controversy, however, because the oil is extracted from hemp plants, which contain THC, or Tetrahydrocannabinol, the same chemical that gives marijuana its psychoactive effects.
Hemp and marijuana are from the same species of plant, but hemp has much lower THC levels than marijuana. In accordance with state law, CBD products must contain no more than a .3 percent concentration of THC or the product is considered illegal.
Pell City residents are finding out that the CBD Store has opened, Hawkins said, and it’s already receiving positive responses.
Initially the city rejected the request from Hawkins for a business license, but the couple appealed the denial to the City Council, which reversed the decision by the city.
City Manager Brian Muenger said only two days after the council heard the appeal, the Alabama League of Municipalities sent out an advisory.
Muenger said the Alabama League of Municipalities must have received many queries to send out an advisory about the sale or business of CBD.
He said the Alabama League of Municipalities only recommended the enforcement and monitoring of current state and federal guidelines set for CBD products, such as the .3 percent threshold for THC in CBD products.
President Donald Trump signed the Farm Bill in December that legalized the regulated production of hemp. The legislation also removed hemp from the Controlled Substance Act.
Hawkins said their SunMed products are sold in 30 states and meet legal standards.
The new store is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is closed on Sundays.