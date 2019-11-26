TALLADEGA -- The December Artist Spotlight at LMo & Co. will coincide with Christmas on the Square and will be a family affair in more ways than one.
Returning to the Spotlight, which will be Dec. 6 starting at 5:30 p.m., is painter Cathy Thornton and also work by Thornton’s daughter, Weezie Boiles.
Boiles “runs a graphic design company that does everything from wedding and birthday invitations, custom napkins and cups, but she recently illustrated a book that a friend of hers wrote,” Thornton said.
The book, “The Adventures of Blair Bear and Nunny the Bunny,” was written by Blair Newman. Copies will be available at the Spotlight.
This will be Thornton’s third Artist Spotlight, and according to LMo & Co. co-owner Marie Moses, “She’s always been a favorite. She’s got that special touch that you can always recognize.”
Thornton said her work was perhaps best described by the late Tommy Moorehead, who called it “dreamy and out of focus.”
“I painted with his (Moorehead’s) group for 20 years, but then after he passed, I didn’t do any more for a while,” she said. “Then Art Bacon started doing art classes at Heritage Hall, and I worked with him for a while.
“He mostly just let us do what we like, but sometimes he would give us something special, as well. We’ve done plein air paintings at Lake Socapatoy, and sometimes just random things, like a study of an old medical lab with a skeleton, an old microscope and a stack of books.
“He had us doing portraits once. Things to help us stretch out a little, things we wouldn’t normally do.”
She said Bacon has also not been in the best of health recently, “so now I do more painting at home. You always have something to do that way.
“I don’t do it as much, though. I find that I really most enjoy painting with others, even when we’re still all doing our own thing.”
Her preferred subject matter is still “water and trees,” she said. “Some of them are just generic, some of them are specific places around here. A bare tree on a country road could be anywhere, but that farm is specifically the one on Alabama 21 just outside of Talladega, as you’re going to Sylacauga.”