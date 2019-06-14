ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- The Distinguished Young Women of St. Clair County Scholarship Program will be held Saturday, June 29, at 4 p.m. at the Springville Middle School auditorium.
General admission is $10 per person and can be purchased from participants and program Little Sisters, or at the door.
This year’s scholarship program participants include Catherine Edwards, Haley Henderson, Anna Motes, Jenna Ryan and Hannah Singleton.
Saturday’s Daily Home will feature Catherine Edwards and Haley Henderson. This story also appeared in the Thursday, June 13 edition of the St. Clair Times. Anna Motes, Jenna Ryan and Hannah Singleton will be featured in Sunday’s Daily Home and in the Thursday, June 20, edition of the St. Clair Times.
Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards is the 17-year-old daughter of Chris and Faith Edwards, of Margaret. She just finished her junior year at St. Clair County High School.
Edwards said she found out about DYW when a meeting was held at her school.
“The current DYW, Olivia Andrews, came to St. Clair County High School and talked to us about it,” Edwards said. “I think this program is a great opportunity for scholarships, and it gives me a chance to do something new. It’s something I can do with friends.”
Edwards said she loves the program because it gives her the opportunity to meet new people and learn new things about the other schools in the area.
For her talent, Edwards will play the flute and perform “Tan” by Johannes Donjon.
When she graduates high school, Edwards plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville and earn a degree in mechanical engineering.
Haley Henderson
Haley Henderson is the 17-year-old daughter of Heath and Jennifer Henderson, of Argo. She just completed her junior year at Springville High School.
Henderson said she found out about DYW when Andrews and another friend told her to try it, and she did.
“DYW is really fun,” Henderson said. “I’ve enjoyed meeting the other girls and getting close to them. I am very excited to be part of DYW and I think it is a great program to be involved in.”
For her talent, Henderson will be clogging to “Feel It” by Toby Mac.
When she graduates from high school, Henderson plans to attend Wallace State to pursue a career in nursing.
About Distinguished Young Women
Begun in 1958, Distinguished Young Women has impacted the lives of more than 765,000 young women.
Its mission is to empower high school young women by providing scholarship opportunities, developing self-confidence and teaching crucial life skills needed for success in college and beyond.
National sponsors include Mobile County, city of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Encore Rehabilitation, Wintzell's Oyster House, Master Boat Builders, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Evonik, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.
For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Jessica Sawyer, National Headquarters marketing and communications director, at 251-438-3621 or Jessica@DistinguishedYW.org, or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.
