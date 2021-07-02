Catalytic converter thefts continue

Talladega Police are investigating yet another theft of a catalytic converter from a public vehicle, according to an incident and offense report available Monday.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, this converter was sawed off the bottom of a 2012 Ford F350 belonging to the Community Appearance Department. The vehicle had been parked at the city shop at 500 George Holdridge Road, and was not in regular use. The converter was stolen sometime between June 7 and June 28. There are no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Monday.
This is at least the third catalytic converter theft in less than a week. A maintenance truck belonging to the Talladega City School system was targeted at the bus lot in Bemiston, as was a van belonging to Antioch Baptist Church. The Antioch case is being investigated by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.