Cast set for Southern Dance and Performing Arts' production of 'Frozen JR'

SYLACAUGA -- The Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement’s Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company has announced the cast of its first musical production.
In a press release, the group announced and congratulated the cast for Disney’s “Frozen JR.” The production, which will include 23 children from 8 to 18 years old, will be performed March 4-14.
The large, talented cast of children include:
Brogan Allen, as Pabble and Castle Staff;
Emma Belcher, as Butler and Oaken Family;
Meredith Bell, as Middle Elsa and Summer Chorus;
Peyton Crist, as Young Anna and Summer Chorus;
Amber Griffith, as Housekeeper and Snow Chorus;
Abbigayle Haire, as Weselton;
Jackson Heath as King and Oaken;
Abigail Marshall, as Bulda and Oaken Family;
Nathan McDonald, as Bishop and Townsperson;
Joseph McDonald, as Hans;
Rachel McDonald, as Middle Anna and Snow Chorus;
Keeghan Messer, as Anna;
Caroline Pinson, as Hilda (Townsperson);
Lily Platt, as Cook and Snow Chorus;
Anna Poe, as Sven;
Alexandra Ricks, as Queen and Snow Chorus;
Allison Terrell, as Olaf;
Anna Theilacker, as Young Elsa and Summer Chorus;
Rebekah Theilacker, as Snow Chorus;
Harper Traffanstedt, as Handmaiden and Townsperson;
Shaylyn Vick, as Elsa;
Michael Vick, as Kristoff; and
Madison Williams, as Natala (Townsperson) and Oaken Family.
“This is a strong cast all the way through. I can't wait to begin rehearsals Jan. 7,” Director Patrick McDonald said.
Current crew members to date include: Chris Theilacker (stage manager), Roxann Parrish (assistant stage manager & props), Leah Blanchard (costume director), Rachel McDonald (choreographer), Dana Theilacker (graphic designer) and Amy McDonald (house manager/marketing/sponsorships).
McDonald said additional crew members, many from cast members’ families, will be recruited to help work on the set design/build, tech and ushering over the next couple of weeks.
The release said Southern Dance & Performing Arts, as a program of SAFE, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a solid and focused experience for each student ,on and off stage, providing unique performing arts programs.
Classes are offered in ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, lyrical, hip-hop and musical theatre. The organization's goal is to promote hands-on experience in the arts, to all children, regardless of race, age, income or level of experience.
Tickets will go on sale Jan. 18 and may be purchased online at
www.sdpac.net or at Southern Dance & Performing Arts, 109 N. Broadway Ave., Sylacauga.
It is highly recommended to purchase your tickets in advance due to seating limits restricted by COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Advance tickets will be $10, or $15 at the door. For more information or to become a sponsor, please contact Southern Dance & Performing Arts at 256-245-1669 or email southerndanceandperformingarts@gmail.
This project was made possible by a grant from the Alabama Arts Alliance License Tag Commission and Resolute Forest Products.
Disney’s “Frozen JR” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.