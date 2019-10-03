TALLADEGA -- What happens when a young boy plants wonder beans in his own backyard?
For Jack, it’s the beginning of a great adventure.
Family audiences are invited to come along this Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Historic Ritz Theatre, when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and 40 local student actors and actresses present “Jack and the Beanstalk” in two public performances.
The student cast, which was announced in a press release by The Ritz on Thursday, features Jackson Heath as Jack, Kelsie Gilmore as Jack’s mother, Bailey Eliason as Milky White, Lydia Parkinson as Jill and Keaton Brown as the Giant.
Adding a unique twist to the story will be an unusual mix of characters, including a gang of fun farmers starring Addison Smith, Emma Hale, Damian Brown, Cole Hughes and Savannah Fleming. Also, there is a team of hilarious merchants spotlighting Jacob Parker, Allyssa Goetz, Phaethon Brown and MiyAjah Armstrong.
Add to the mix a group of colorful circus performers that includes Dakota Borden, Alannah Brady, Olivia Aonsley, Charity Brown, Brooklynn Carrell, Riley Stephens, Sydney Paris, Cheyenne Green and Silas Parkinson.
And to top it off is an adorable group of Wonder Beans who will mark the stage debut of Nylah Brown, Sophie Kate Spray, Liam Paul Parkinson, Amelia Claire Bishop, Daylon Dates and Zariya Curry.
“Jack and the Beanstalk” is a 60-minute, full-blown musical adaptation of the classic tale complete with sets, costumes and props, plus lots of singing and dancing to live musical accompaniment.
The production will be performed twice on The Ritz stage this Saturday at 11:30 am and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students, and will be available at The Ritz box office 30 minutes prior to each show.
After open auditions of area youth Monday, two professional Missoula directors have been leading the student cast in intense rehearsals all week after school to create this delightful children’s show. They are Rio Chavez, who also plays the P.T. Wonder character in the show, and Xelha A. Castrejon, who directed the production.
This 2019 MCT production will be the culmination of the 21st annual weeklong Missoula residency in Talladega at The Historic Ritz. It was made possible in part by a grant from the Callie’s Kids Foundation along with funding support from the Willy Coker Memorial Arts Education Fund and the 2019 FRIENDS of The Ritz.
For more information, call 256-315-0000.