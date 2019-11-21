TALLADEGA -- A native of Pinckard, Alabama, Cassandra King Conroy, who has been called “the Queen of Southern storytelling,” is an award-winning author of five novels, a book of nonfiction, numerous short stories, magazine articles and essays.
Conroy visited the Armstrong-Osborne Public Library in Talladega on Thursday while on a book tour with her new memoir, “Tell Me a Story: My Life With Pat Conroy,” which was released in October. She spoke with dozens of fans in attendance about her late husband and the inspiration for the memoir.
Following questions and discussion, King signed books for fans and attended a reception.