TALLADEGA -- The Alabama School for the Deaf held its 30th annual Career Day Program on Friday.
Presenters included Tony Tatum from Gallaudet University, John Reid from the National Technical Institute for the Deaf (NTID), Justin Lewis and Matthew Garrett from E.H. Gentry Deaf Services, Lynn Dunn and Jason Roop speaking about the NTID Regional STEM Center and a panel discussion by Anniston Army Depot deaf employees.
The event brought vendors from businesses, post-secondary programs, agencies, organizations, and services for deaf and hard-of-hearing people to help plan for their future.