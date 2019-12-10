SYLACAUGA -- Care House of Sylacauga continued its tradition of spreading tidings and joy to the less fortunate with its annual Christmas Basket program Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church.
Care House Director Earl Lewis said the Christmas Basket program has been going strong for almost 30 years.
“We distribute about 400 baskets each year,” Lewis said. “We always try to have it right in between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There are many needy families who reside in Sylacauga. We feel like it is a need we should work to fulfill.”
The baskets includes a bounty of nonperishable foods such as canned soup, corn, green beans, fruit, boxed macaroni and cheese, Little Debbie cakes and more.
Lewis said approximately 400 baked hens were also distributed to families this year.
“Moco Transportation Company also contributed a refrigerator truck on site to help keep the food fresh free of charge,” Lewis said. “We want to thank them for coming and their support.”
Lewis said the program is a large-scale project in which local organizations donate food for Care House to organize and distribute.
Basket recipients registered for the program earlier this year, Lewis said.
“Each year, in early October, we start sending out letters to our sponsors, which include more than 20 area churches along with other school and civic groups, on how they can contribute,” he said.
Lewis noted each sponsoring church or organization is assigned specific items to donate.
“We have become really organized over the years,” Lewis said.
Volunteers from the community then spend several days moving the food over to the church, organizing the baskets and distributing them, Lewis said.
“It’s a total team effort,” Lewis said. “It takes many people to make this all happen.”
Along with its director, Care House has a small operating staff that includes Robin Lewis, Veronica Dunklin and Becky Blair.
Earl Lewis thanked the many volunteers who help with the organization year-round.
“Our full-time volunteers are Dorothy Cook, Ray Evans and Kim Bryant,” he said. “What we are able to do wouldn’t be possible without them and the support of the community.”
Christmas concert
Lewis announced the annual Care House Christmas concert is slated for
Thursday, Dec. 19.
The concert, “Carols for Christmas,” will feature music by the Cameratas and the Spring Street Quartet at First Presbyterian Church, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Bruce and Tracy Carr, David and Catie Simpkins, and Steve Lewis, accompanied by Robin Lewis, are the Cameratas.
Catie Simpkins, Rocky Lucas, Matt Crocker and Steve Lewis comprise the quartet.
Special guests Chris and Virginia Phillips will also be performing
Admission is three canned food items or a $5 donation, benefiting Care House.
“We are expecting a standing room only crowd,” Lewis said.
Care House operates 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday.
The organization serves on average approximately 50 families each week, Lewis noted.
Located at 103 S. Broadway Ave., Care House accepts monetary donations, as well as food donations, year round.
For more information on how to donate or volunteer, contact Care House at 256-249-8289.
