Caravan of Hope gives away food, supplies at Talladega Superspeedway

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- The cars were lined up at the Talladega Superspeedway Thursday morning, but it was not quite the usual race week crowd.
The cars were almost all local, and they were coming to accept donations of food, water and pandemic supplies being brought in by Caravan of Hope, in cooperation with the NASCAR Foundation, the Joey Logano Foundation and Elevation Outreach.
“We had more than 150 cars here before we even opened this morning,” Pastor Matt Bush said. “They’re generally local people, and apparently the word got out really well. We were eating dinner at a restaurant last night and people were already talking about it.”
As many as 100 volunteers spent about eight hours Wednesday unloading a tractor trailer full of about 40,000 pounds of snacks, water and Powerade, teddy bears and non-perishable foods, and packaging them all up. It took about three hours Thursday to give it all away, Bush said.
The same sponsors had conducted similar events this year at Darlington and Martinsville (as well as one non-NASCAR venue), but Thursday’s event in Talladega was the largest yet.
Volunteers were on hand from eight of Elevation’s 20 locations nationwide, and local volunteers, including a group from Honda, had turned out as well. Officials with the city of Talladega and the track also helped out with logistics.
“Joey (Logano) is part of our church in Charlotte, and when COVID-19 hit, he said he wanted to donate $1 million to help people affected,” Bush said. “We already had the partnership with Convoy of Hope, and the NASCAR Foundation was glad to come along, too. In addition to Joey, Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch are also part of our church in Charlotte, which is about a quarter of a mile away from NASCAR headquarters. A lot of members of our E-family all around the country signed up as well.”
The food packages were distributed without contact, and all pandemic safety protocols were in place. This is one reason the teddy bears were so important, Bush said.
“We’re all wearing masks, which can be scary for kids,” he explained. “The teddy bears help with that.” The bears were donated by the NASCAR Foundation.
The packages also contain a week’s worth of non-perishable food, two to three days’ worth of snacks and two to three days’ worth of water or Powerade.
In a press release, Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said, “What an incredible sight it was to see so many vehicles lined up early this morning to be a part of today’s Convoy of Hope. We are so glad to be a part of this incredible community. A special thanks goes out to all the volunteers who came to help today, plus the NASCAR Foundation, the Joey Logano Foundation and Elevation Outreach.”
Logano said in the same release “We’re united to help others. We started thinking of the Convoy of Hope as an area that we could try to impact our communities, and the idea of doing it at the race track came to mind. As we started to come back to racing, it presented a huge opportunity in those markets. It’s our way of giving back.”
Nichole Kreiger, executive director of the NASCAR Foundation, added, “We organized this last stop in Talladega in short order and are overflowing with gratitude to those volunteers who made it happen. The Talladega community rallied and made it one of our largest and most rewarding yet.”
Altogether, the partnership that brought Thursday’s event to Talladega has donated approximately 100,000 pounds of food and supplies to 2,350 families across the South.