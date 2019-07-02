A two-vehicle accident Friday in Talladega sent three people to the hospital, according to Police Capt. Patrick Thornton.
The accident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Howard Street and the 275 Bypass. Thornton said a 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Fantasma Hutchinson, 21, was on Howard Street crossing the bypass. Douglas York, 51, also of Talladega, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche on the bypass when Hutchinson appeared to have pulled out in front of him, Thornton said. The two vehicles collided front-to-front, at an angle.
Hutchinson and a passenger in her vehicle, Kenric Howard Jr., 19, were both transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star Ambulance, Thornton said.
York was also taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, he added.
No information was available on the condition of any of the injured parties.
Thornton said Hutchinson was also given citations for driving without a license and not having any insurance.