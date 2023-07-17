Car’s destruction leads to theft charge

A Dadeville woman has been jailed in Talladega County for allegedly stealing a car last year.
A Dadeville woman has been jailed in Talladega County for allegedly stealing a car last year.
Kelly Ann Morris, 38, was arrested July 10 and is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, Morris is accused of renting a white 2020 Toyota Corolla from U-Save Auto in Sylacauga on Oct. 22 of last year.
The car was supposed to have been returned Oct. 24, but Morris called and extended the rental for two more days. When she still didn’t return the vehicle, Jones said, U-Save attempted to contact her without success. They reported the vehicle stolen Oct. 28.
Jones said the case was originally going to be an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, but in December, Goodwater Police responded to a car fire call and found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and destroyed. It was identified using the vehicle identification number.
Jones said deputies worked with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office and were able to secure a warrant for theft of property in the first degree.
The warrant was issued in February.
Jones said Morris had been in jail in Clay County on unrelated chargers. She was arrested and taken back to Talladega after being released in Clay County.
Theft of property in the first degree is a Class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
