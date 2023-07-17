 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Car’s destruction leads to theft charge

Kelly Ann Morris

Kelly Ann Morris

A Dadeville woman has been jailed in Talladega County for allegedly stealing a car last year.

Kelly Ann Morris, 38, was arrested July 10 and is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.