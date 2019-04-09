A three-vehicle accident in Talladega on Saturday afternoon sent five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Talladega Police.
Lt. Jarred Tomlin said Monday that the accident happened at the intersection of North Court and Howard streets around 1 p.m. Saturday. The accident report indicates that a Nissan Altima driven by a 16-year-old girl from Talladega ran the stop sign and T-boned a Dodge Ram pickup, which then hit a Nissan Frontier.
Tomlin said Hunter Miller, 18, of Lincoln, was in the front passenger seat of the Altima and had to be cut out of the vehicle by Talladega firefighters. Miller was transported to the emergency room at Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star Ambulance; the driver and a 17-year-old male were taken to the emergency room by a private vehicle, Tomlin said.
Melvin Easterwood, 75, of Talladega, driver of the Ram, was also taken to the emergency room by ambulance after complaining of chest pains. A passenger in his vehicle, Teresa Estes, 54, of Talladega, also went to the hospital, Tomlin said.
The driver of the Frontier was the only person in that vehicle, and was not injured.
The driver and back seat passenger in the Altima were not identified due to their ages.
Tomlin said there was no indication that texting or alcohol was a contributing factor to the accident.