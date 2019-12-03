TALLADEGA -- A two-vehicle accident Monday evening on Ironaton Road sent both drivers to the hospital, according to Talladega police.
Lt. Jimmy Thompson said the accident happened near the intersection of Ironaton and Whitson roads during the Christmas parade Monday night.
A 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe was driving southbound on Ironaton Road when it crossed the centerline and collided, driver’s side to driver’s side, with a 1997 GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Terence Stevens, 57, of Talladega, was driving the Santa Fe, and Hoyt Patterson, 66, of Talladega, was driving the pickup.
Thompson said both men were transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar Ambulance. No information on either man’s condition was available Tuesday evening.
The accident is being investigated by Talladega police.