CAPTURED: Murder convict who escaped from Childersburg facility is back in custody

A convicted murderer who escaped from the Childersburg facility Saturday night is back in custody.
Daniel Miner, 43, was captured after a standoff with U.S. Marshals Thursday night at a residence in Morgan County's Falkville community, according to a report by Daily Home's Tribune News Service partners at AL.com.
Miner was reported missing during a bed check between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an alert on the Alabama Department of Corrections website. His victim, Edward Lee Williams, was shot to death in his home while Miner was stealing guns, ammunition, cash and compact discs, according to court records.
He was indicted on a charge of capital murder in Marshall County in 1993 and pleaded guilty to murder the following year. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.