TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Capt. Ron Smith officially retired from the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office last week, following a send-off at the Talladega County Judicial Building.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Smith was a deputy for 15 years, starting after he retired from the federal prison in Talladega.
During his tenure with the county, he served in numerous capacities, including school resource officer, patrol lieutenant, captain, jail administrator and lastly, patrol captain.
“He brought a wealth of experience with him from his long career in law enforcement,” Tubbs said. “He will be greatly missed, and we wish him well in his retirement.”