Capacity crowd turns out to remember, salute former Talladega fire Chief Kenneth Dickerson (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Rocky Mount Baptist Church was filled to capacity Thursday afternoon with friends, family, colleagues and well-wishers paying their respects and saying farewell to former Talladega fire Chief Kenneth “K.D.” Dickerson, who passed away last week at 66.
Dickerson’s casket was accompanied by the Talladega Fire Department Honor Guard, and the funeral procession drove through the city and around The Square, with fire trucks from the city and surrounding volunteer departments keeping the way clear.
The procession passed under a U.S. flag held aloft by ladders when passing through The Square.
“We asked for people who wanted to give their reflections today,” Pastor J.F. McKinney said during the funeral. “We had too many people that wanted to give their reflections. We wouldn’t have time for all of them.”
Nonetheless, people did speak of the impact Dickerson made on the lives of so many. A speaker for the West Side High School Class of 1971 (of which Dickerson was a member) said he “left footprints of kindness and love, courage and compassion … and lives forever changed.”
Dickerson and his classmates were the first to transfer from West Side to Talladega High School when the city schools integrated, McKinney said.
Fairburn, Georgia, fire Chief Cornelius Robinson said he first met Dickerson when Robinson was 19 years old and just out of “rookie school. I had stopped to see some friends in Talladega and went by Station 2, where Dickerson was a captain.
“Being just out of rookie school, I wanted to showboat a little bit and show off everything I knew. He looked me up and down, and then he told me what he thought, which I won’t report.
“Then he took me for wings and hot sauce. We were friends since then, but he also helped me up through the ranks and taught me so much. I thank him for that and I thank his family and the city of Talladega for sharing him with me. He was like the big brother I never had.”
The Rev. Eric Coleman also spoke about how much Dickerson will be missed.
“I called his phone, got his voice mail message so I could hear his voice,” Coleman said. “But I can’t reach him from this side anymore. We’ll all have to go where he is now.”
Howard Shelton, of Birmingham, described Dickerson as “good natured, intelligent, sociable” and able to converse knowledgeably about “religion, race, politics and his favorite subject, history.” He was a good friend and an example by way of his positive attitude.
Dickerson’s career and accomplishments were laid out in a proclamation presented by Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland.
He joined the Talladega Fire Department in 1979, becoming the first African-American fire chief (and department head) in the city’s history. He was also a youth baseball coach, Ragland said.
Dickerson made numerous improvements and advancements to the department, including creating an administrative assistant position, implementation of a 10-point plan to improve the city’s Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating and increased training programs, among many others.
“Thank you for being a role model, a friend, a father figure and a coach,” Ragland said after reading the official proclamation. “Now, take your rest.”
Said McKinney, “He was a dreamer,” adding that he and Dickerson were longtime friends.
“He was a person who wanted to achieve what some said was impossible for that era (to become an African-American fire chief in Talladega) … He grew a garden and he shared his harvest with his neighbors in the Knoxville Community, and that community won’t be the same without him. He will be missed.”
Dickerson was also a steadfast member of his church, McKinney said, and one who had freely accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior.