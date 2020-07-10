Candidates qualifying to run in south Talladega County municipalities

SYLACAUGA -- The next municipal elections for the cities of Sylacauga, Childersburg and Oak Grove will be Tuesday, Aug. 25.
If a runoff election is necessary, it will be Tuesday, Oct. 6. Residents will elect a mayor and five City Council representatives, one each from Districts 1 through 5, Wards A through E or Places 1 through 5, who will serve during the succeeding four years beginning in November.
Qualifying for each city started July 7 and ends Tuesday, July 21, at 5 p.m.
Those candidates qualifying in Sylacauga as of Friday were (incumbents marked with an “i’):
Mayor
James “Jim” Heigl (i)
Michael R. James
Joseph Hamilton
Baxter Bozeman.
City Council, District 1
Ashton Fowler (i)
City Council, District 2
Tiffany Nix (i)
City Council, District 3
Donnie W. Blackmon (i)
DeCorey Hale
Timothy “Nate” Brewer
City Council, District 4
Frank “Lee” Perryman (i)
Jada R. Thomas-Combs
City Council, District 5
Dallas Davenport (i)
Laura Barlow Heath
John Wesson
Qualifying in Childersburg were:
Mayor
Ken Wesson (i)
City Council, Ward A
Brandon Robinson (i)
Pete Storey
City Council, Ward B
Bill Moody (i)
City Council, Ward C
Angie Twymon (i)
City Council, Ward E
Tommy Ivey
Qualifying in Oak Grove are:
Mayor
Tony White (i)
City Council, Place 1
James C. Armstrong (i)
City Council, Place 2
Danny Reynolds (i)
City Council, Place 3
Mary Carter (i)
City Council, Place 4
David Harris (i)
City Council, Place 5
Mark Green (i).