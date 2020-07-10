featured

Candidates qualifying to run in south Talladega County municipalities

Sylacauga City Hall

SYLACAUGA -- The next municipal elections for the cities of Sylacauga, Childersburg and Oak Grove will be Tuesday, Aug. 25.  

If a runoff election is necessary, it will be Tuesday, Oct. 6. Residents will elect a mayor and five City Council representatives, one each from Districts 1 through 5, Wards A through E or Places 1 through 5, who will serve during the succeeding four years beginning in November.

 

Qualifying for each city started July 7 and ends Tuesday, July 21, at 5 p.m.

Those candidates qualifying in Sylacauga as of Friday were (incumbents marked with an “i’):

Mayor

  • James “Jim” Heigl (i)

  • Michael R. James

  • Joseph Hamilton

  • Baxter Bozeman.

City Council, District 1

  • Ashton Fowler (i)

City Council, District 2

  • Tiffany Nix (i)

City Council, District 3

  • Donnie W. Blackmon (i)

  • DeCorey Hale

  • Timothy “Nate” Brewer

City Council, District 4

  • Frank “Lee” Perryman (i)

  • Jada R. Thomas-Combs

City Council, District 5

  • Dallas Davenport (i)

  • Laura Barlow Heath 

  • John Wesson

Qualifying in Childersburg were:

Mayor

  • Ken Wesson (i)

City Council, Ward A

  • Brandon Robinson (i)

  • Pete Storey

City Council, Ward B

  • Bill Moody (i)

City Council, Ward C

  • Angie Twymon (i)

City Council, Ward E

  • Tommy Ivey

Qualifying in Oak Grove are:

Mayor

  • Tony White (i)

City Council, Place 1

  • James C. Armstrong (i)

City Council, Place 2

  • Danny Reynolds (i)

City Council, Place 3

  • Mary Carter (i)

City Council, Place 4

  • David Harris (i)

City Council, Place 5

  • Mark Green (i).

