Candidates for Talladega County Commission District 5 tackle questions in advance of primary (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 3, for primary elections.
Today, The Daily Home introduces voters to the candidates for Talladega County Commission District 5, with information about their respective backgrounds and their answers to a series of questions.
The District 5 seat is held by Greg Atkinson, who decided not to run for re-election.
Jaddy Lavell McDaniel, Buddy Milam and Phillip Morris are seeking the office and are running in the Republican primary. No Democrat qualified to run for the seat.
Look for more candidate introduction stories in upcoming editions of The Daily Home.
The candidates
Jaddy Lavell McDaniel, 45, of Sylacauga, is a funeral director at Curtis and Son Funeral Home and the owner of McDaniel Monuments.
He is pursuing a degree in mortuary science at Central Alabama Community College through Jefferson State in Birmingham. He is also serving as a constable in Beat 11. He was raised in Fayetteville by his mother and stepfather, both now deceased. He is engaged to Christina Douglas and is the father of Jacob McDaniel.
Buddy Milam, 75, of Sylacauga, worked for Kimberley-Clark/Bowater for 42 years. A native and lifelong resident of Sylacauga, he graduated from Winterboro High School and previously served as a member of the Talladega County Board of Education and as a board member at Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union. He is the father of three children, Scott, Melissa and Jamey; his wife of more than 50 years passed away from cancer five years ago.
Phillip Morris, 55, of Sylacauga, is the owner and operator of Morris Custom Marble and Granite, a family organization founded by his father in 1982. He attended B.B. Comer School through seventh grade, then went to Sylacauga High School. He represented District 4 on the Sylacauga City Council and served as liaison to the Parks and Recreation Department and the Utilities Board. He has also served on the Talladega County Industrial Development Board and the Animal Rescue Foundation. He has been married for 36 years and has two children, Justin and Jasmine, and two grandchildren.
The questions
1-- What is your motivation? Why are you running?
McDaniel - “I feel everyone’s voice needs to be heard. Monies need to be appropriated as needed. I want something better for the people of the county and the city of Sylacauga.”
Milam - “I would like to be in on the decision making to help us move forward. I have projects that I would like to work on, like bringing more jobs to the county, finishing the four-lane on Alabama 21 between Sylacauga and Winterboro and cleaning up the Avondale property.”
Morris - “I want to serve the people. That’s what I’m all about.”
2 -- What makes you the best candidate for this position?
McDaniel - “I feel like it’s my heart. I’m honest and I will listen to what people have to say. Everyone has their opinions, but that’s how I feel.”
Milam - “My experience with the county school board and at Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union. That has 2,200 members now and 30 employees, and was the biggest employer in the county at one time. I was on the school board when the new schools in Lincoln, Munford and Fayetteville were built, so I have some experience making decisions about that.”
Morris - ”My government experience. I understand how government works, and being a business owner is gives me another advantage. I work for the people and I know how to get things done. I want to move forward and not back. We have responsibilities, whether it’s dirty rights of way, bushes or whatever. I know if I’m not doing my job, I’m going to get phone calls. And I believe I can raise money without raising taxes, that’s doable.”
3 -- For much of the year, Talladega County road rights of way remain grown over, not mowed. They are unsightly, unsafe and present a bad first impression to local residents and (represent a lack of) progress for the county. Does this concern you? If so, what is your stand on correcting the issue? (Reader submitted question.)
McDaniel - “It does concern me. County roads need to be maintained, and there could be safety issues as well. There are also a lot of soft shoulders that need to be addressed. Plus, maintaining just makes them look better.”
Milam - “Yes, I’m concerned. I would like to see the county put up markers on the outside of the rights of way and keep the rights of way clean and kept up. I’m against any new taxes, but I hope we could use some of the new 10 cent gas tax to help keep them up.”
Morris - Of course it concerns me. I always ride the roads looking, where we need to make changes or clean up. I have good relations with the employees and I know that I’m on call as a commissioner. It’s a full-time job.
4 -- How do you see your role as a commissioner and the role of the commission as a body, considering the limited power of county commissions in Alabama?
McDaniel - “We’re elected and we have to operate under strict guidelines and rules to make just decisions for the better of the people.”
Milam - “You have to work with the revenue commission and other officials to have a good relationship, to have what is needed for a good, working body.”
Morris - “I’ve got to be upstanding, honorable and willing to reach out and pull people together to make changes. I know people and I know state representatives, and I know we can have big influence if we pull together. Then local and state governments need to work together to get done what is needed.”
5 -- What are your thoughts on limited home rule (passing local ordinances, but not taxing authority) for Talladega County?
McDaniel - “I’m not for it. There could be some iffy situations, but I don’t want it. A lot of times it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other. Some may need subdivisions in areas the city left out. “
Milam - “I would be for passing ordinances; you’ve got to have some authority. But most of my district is in Sylacauga, where they already have them.”
Morris - “I don’t believe in that. I would lower taxes if I could, but I think that is being worked on. That has been brewing for a while. But some people live in the county for a reason, and I’m not so sure those people want to be governed so heavily. They can always move into a city or get annexed into one.”
6 -- Where do you stand on the proposed legislation to eliminate police jurisdictions statewide?
McDaniel - “I think the police should stay in the city limits. I know there are places that do that now.”
Milam - “I’m not in favor of that. Talladega is a big county, and the sheriff has enough to take care of as it is.”
Morris - ”I don’t think they should do that. They should keep things as they are, things seem to be working pretty well. The police can back up the county and better serve everyone.”
7 -- How important is the working relationship between the commission and other county elected officials, such as the revenue commissioner, probate judge, sheriff, etc?
McDaniel - “It’s very important. All those offices go hand in hand to work for the betterment of the people. It’s like a family.”
Milam - “It’s very important. You have to have a working relationship with them. Everyone has to work together to see the problems and see the solutions to benefit Talladega County.”
Morris - “That’s critical. The commission, the Probate Office, the revenue commissioner and the Sheriff’s Office always need to stay in touch on a neighborly basis. You can’t have a smooth operation if you’re making decisions in the dark.”
8 -- What role does the County Commission play, if any, in making sure the county school system is successful?
McDaniel - “Maybe by appropriating funds as needed.”
Milam - “We need a good relationship with the city and county boards. You’ve got to bring in good people to draw businesses, that’s the first thing they look at. If we don’t have good schools, we won’t draw new jobs, so we need to do that any way we can.”
Morris - “They should play a role. The school board is elected, but the commission backs up that board with their support.”
9 -- How would you have handled the dispute between the County Commission and the revenue commissioner differently, if you would have?
McDaniel - “I don’t have all the facts on that and I would need to have the facts before deciding. Everyone has an opinion, but I don’t want to give an opinion if I don’t have all sides of the story. I tell everyone up front how I feel, and that’s why I was asked to run.”
Milam - “Communication is the issue. You have to find out the problem and work through it together, find their needs and yours and build bridges where things are broken. You need to listen to what people have to say.”
Morris - “I know all the parties involved and I think the problem will be resolved after March 3. You have to weigh the facts and respond accordingly. Thinking about doing something is different from sitting up and getting something done.”
10 -- What priority should the County Commission place on paving during this administration, and what areas should be prioritized?
McDaniel - “That’s a vital part of the job, and lots of people ask about it, especially where there are potholes. Sylacauga has been doing pretty well lately. They got grants and were able to repave Fort Williams and Main streets, and I know of a few others around. And soft shoulders are dangerous, too. All that plays hand in hand with the commission.”
Milam - “Four-laning Alabama 21 is my number one priority, and other south end county roads would be a high priority, going to the Coosa and Clay county lines.”
Morris - “That’s the thing people look at the most, paving and animal control. People want safe, clean streets, and that’s going to be a day one thing for me. I would take the county engineer and figure out the worst roads in my district, and, of course, Jackie (Swinford) and Kelvin (Cunningham) and the other commissioners are all going to do the same thing. You’ve got to spread it around. That’ll be at the top of my agenda.
11 -- What are the top three issues specific to your district, and how do you plan to address them?
McDaniel - “Cleanliness, dealing with trash on the streets. Road conditions are pretty good, but the main priority is helping the public in general and letting people know I want to hear their opinions. If you call me, I will answer and I won’t shy away from questions. I’ll make sure I research the answer and I will call you back. I also want to be able to help out with the animal shelter. I feel they are lacking in funds. I’m glad to help with that.”
Milam - “Cleaning up the Avondale Mills property is a big priority. I believe the county Board of Education owns it now, but we need to get that cleaned up and we need to finish four-laning the road from Winterboro to Sylacauga. Also, if elected, I plan on donating my salary to my church and cancer research.”
Morris - “Cleaning up the Avondale property, and under Greg (Atkinson’s) leadership, we’re already doing that. I want to continue that effort along with some other issues. The roads that run above Sycamore and Settlement Road need attention and paving. One example is what leads back to garbage and debris on road beds. And animal control is an issue that’s near and dear to my heart. We’ve made great strides, but there’s more to be done. There’s also a bill pending in the Legislature that has to do with cell service and not letting cell companies put towers wherever they want.”